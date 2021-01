Tyler Danielson

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man that was reported missing.

Tyler Danielson last spoke to family members on the phone on Wednesday around 2:30 PM.

Danielson’s family is concerned for his well-being, and have tried to find him on their own.

Danielson is described as approximately 6’0″, and weighing about 235lbs.

There was no last known description of what he was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Fourth District Detectives at (504) 658-6040.