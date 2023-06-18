HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 79-year-old man who went missing after escaping a Hammond hospital was found dead Sunday night.

According to Hammond Chief of Police Edwin Bergeron, Huey Kennedy, of Bogalusa, who suffered from dementia, was located around 7:45 p.m. about 400 yards away from Oceans Behavioral Hospital where he was staying.

Police believe Kennedy walked out a side door of the hospital around 6 p.m. Saturday, and about two hours later when staff noticed he was missing, they called 911.

Overnight and throughout Sunday, the Hammond Police Department, with the help of various other agencies, Kennedy’s family and volunteers, searched for him before confirming the tragic news.

We will continue to follow this story and report additional information as soon as it becomes available.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories