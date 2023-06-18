HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 79-year-old man who went missing after escaping a Hammond hospital was found dead Sunday night.
According to Hammond Chief of Police Edwin Bergeron, Huey Kennedy, of Bogalusa, who suffered from dementia, was located around 7:45 p.m. about 400 yards away from Oceans Behavioral Hospital where he was staying.
Police believe Kennedy walked out a side door of the hospital around 6 p.m. Saturday, and about two hours later when staff noticed he was missing, they called 911.
Overnight and throughout Sunday, the Hammond Police Department, with the help of various other agencies, Kennedy’s family and volunteers, searched for him before confirming the tragic news.
We will continue to follow this story and report additional information as soon as it becomes available.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- Woman arrested, multiple people charged after fight breaks out at Bluebonnet area restaurant
- Judge orders Trump not to disclose evidence in documents case
- One killed, dozens injured in Mississippi due to severe storms
- Man arrested after pounds of drugs seized in Ponchatoula drug bust
- Child inspired by catching a hat at West Point graduation prepares for boot camp