Missing man last seen on Decatur Street, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating an adult male reported as missing.

According to an NOPD report, 34-year-old Jessie Lewis was last observed by the reporting person on June 25 at approximately 12 p.m. in the 1000 block of Decatur Street.

Lewis was wearing a blue t-shirt with elbow-length white sleeves and black shorts and brown slip-on style shoes as seen in the image pictured below.

Jessie Lewis (Photo: NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on Jessie Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.