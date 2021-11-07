Missing man last seen in 300 block of Bourbon Street on his birthday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a 39-year-old man who was last seen on his birthday Saturday evening near midnight.

The missing man, Klint McCoy, was reportedly wearing a blue button-down shirt with blue jeans.

McCoy is described as standing 6-foot even and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He is said to have dark brown hair and sporting a beard upon his face.

The NOPD is asking anyone with additional information on McCoy’s whereabouts to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.