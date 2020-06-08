Missing boaters found alive

A wave crashes as a man stands on a jetty near Orleans Harbor in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Sunday, June 7, 2020, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the Louisiana Coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LACOMBE – Two people who went out in a 20-foot boat as Tropical Storm Cristobal approached have been found alive.

Thirty-one-year-old Jennifer Lingoni and 35-year-old Ted Roach left Salt Bayou near the Rigolets around 1 p.m. on June 7, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. By 3 p.m. that afternoon, police were notified that the pair had not returned and were missing.

Search crews were forced to give up at sundown as the weather continued to deteriorate. The STPSO Marine Division, U.S. Coast Guard, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began searching again on the morning of June 8.

Lingoni and Roach were found alive by a Good Samaritan, according to the Coast Guard.

Deputies found the pair sitting on the front porch of a camp near Bayou Lacombe and were found to be on good condition.

Their boat took on water in the rising waves, and the pair clung to one life jacket while bobbing in Lake Pontchartrain all night before making their way to Goose Point early Monday morning, according to the STPSO.