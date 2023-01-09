NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday.

The Miss Universe pageant will put New Orleans in the international spotlight. 90 delegates from all around the world will be competing for the title of Miss Universe.

Their families, friends, and supporters will travel to New Orleans for the big event.

“It really showcases our culture and how unique it is and we are so honored they will be here,” Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company said.

The Miss Universe Pageant will be broadcast in 165 countries.

“We could never afford an advertising campaign in 165 countries and that’s what hosting Miss Universe will do for us,” Schulz said.

