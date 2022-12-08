NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Miss Universe is in New Orleans getting ready for the Miss Universe pageant, which will be in New Orleans in January.

It will be a boost for the city, and today, Miss Universe boosted spirits at Children’s Hospital.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu who’s from India came to New Orleans and she showed kids at Children’s Hospital how to dance traditional dances from India, as well as painting pottery from her country.

She’s teaching the young patients at Children’s Hospital the art of beauty through beautiful dancing and beautiful pottery.

12-year old Zach Kelley said, “I’m painting a pot from India.”

For him getting to paint with Miss Universe is out-of-this-world.

“She’s pretty. A lady that acts like a queen,” he said.

Her time and attention is a gift for these kids, but also something she isn’t taking for granted.

“They have given me the gift. All those beautiful smiles and chats,” Sandhu said.

Her visit to the kids comes a month before she passes her crown down to the next Miss Universe. The pageant will be held in New Orleans and will be a big boost to tourism and the economy.

“We have a global network. We will be seen in 165 countries, bringing people in from all over the world,” Paula Shugart, President of Miss Universe Organization said.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our city and our culture to the world, which is such a rare opportunity,” Mary Beth Romig with New Orleans & Company said.

“The opportunity to see the beauty to know more about the history and richness of New Orleans. I am really looking forward for the delegates to come here, to go to my favorite spots, and take pictures,” Sandhu said.

For someone who’s been all over the world, there sure is something special about New Orleans.

“Being in the moment. That is the beauty,” Miss Universe said.

The Miss Universe Organization has 23-million followers on its social media channels.

The Miss Universe pageant will be LIVE from New Orleans at the Ernest Morial Convention Center on January 14th.