NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is in New Orleans this week for the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant which will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, January 14th.

Sandhu will crown the next Miss Universe at the pageant.

She visited New Orleans in December, prior to the pageant to visit the children at Children’s Hospital New Orleans and WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with her at Children’s Hospital.