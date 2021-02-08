Sarah van der Muelen is simply the best

METAIRIE, La – By the time she was walking and talking, Sarah van der Muelen was dancing.

She’s a Louisiana high school senior.

And on the ballroom floor as big as all America, Sarah is simply the best.

That’s why she is Miss Dance of America 2021.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story of determination and dreams for the ballerina who glides with grace.

Sarah’s success is celebrated all over town.

There’s a big sign outside her dance studio, the Helena Hosch School of Dance.

And down the road at the Tic Toc Cafe, there’s another sign of support for her outstanding achievement.

Now, Sarah gets ready to graduate from high school.

She’s a student at both Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie and in New Orleans at NOCCA.

That’s the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, NOCCA.

Every college she applies to, she gets accepted.

She’s narrowing down the list to schools from New York to Arizona. And a few other places.

As she always has, with her family’s support, she’ll make the right move.

She always has.

And right now, she really is.

Moving across the country as Miss Dance of America 2021.