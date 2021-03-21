Mini-grants awarded for accessible streets in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans group has given out $7,500 in 11 mini-grants for events or projects to build support for safe, accessible, and sustainable streets.

The Complete Streets Coalition grants include $1,000 for the Regional Black Chamber of Commerce to provide bike racks at 10 black-owned businesses.

Sistahs on Wheels got an equal amount for Bike Awareness and Fellowship Sunday events at five historically Black churches.

The events are intended to get out the word about the city’s bike network, Complete Streets, and the importance of staying healthy by moving.

The Complete Streets Coalition made three $1,000 grants, six for $750 and two for $500.