Mini Grants: Art for vacant downtown New Orleans storefronts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans’ Downtown Development District is offering grants to help owners of vacant business properties get art to make their storefronts look attractive and discourage graffiti.

Interim president and CEO Richard McCall says the number has nearly doubled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislatively created business improvement district says graphic panels or murals are likely to cost $1,000 to $3,000, and grants will be paid after completion.

It’s taking applications from both current and prospective building owners and business tenants within the district’s boundaries.

The organization says the Arts Council of New Orleans will be working with it on approving plans.