Her backyard blossoms with her orchids

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – She moved them first from her house in Miami.

Then transported them all to Texas.

When she finally left for Louisiana, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, she would not leave without them.

Married to a man in the Coast Guard, Molly Prokop learned to live at any address.

But she’s at home only when she’s overwhelmed.

By orchids.

Bill Wood says, “looks like you’re looked.”

Molly Prokop says, “more of an obsession than a passion at this point.”

In her New Orleans backyard greenhouse, Molly is the gardening guru of a great-grandmother who blossomed into her appointment as President of the New Orleans Orchid Society.

That means Molly plans the club’s once-a-year orchid contest at the mall.

That’s when just one flower is named Best in Show.

Her heart is as big as her highest honor.

She got to name three of her original orchids including the one she calls, Molly’s First.