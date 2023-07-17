SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Middendorf’s will be offering free thin fried catfish and more to those who donate blood at either restaurant location on Thursday, July 20.

The blood drives will be held at the restaurant’s Slidell and Manchac locations. All donors will receive a free thin fried catfish dinner, a free pop-up lantern and a free pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream. Additionally, donors will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a 6500W Portable Generac Generator.

Walk-ins will be welcome, but appointments will be honored first. Appointments can be made via The Blood Center’s website for either the Slidell or Manchac locations.

Donations can be sped up by filling out a health questionnaire ahead of time. More information about blood donations can be found on The Blood Center’s website.

The Slidell location is located at 1951 Oak Harbor Blvd. The Manchac location is located at 30160 Highway 51 S.

