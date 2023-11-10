SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Both the Manchac and Slidell locations of Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant will be offering a free thin fried catfish plate to those who donate blood on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the restaurant’s locations at 30160 Highway 51 S in Manchac and at 1951 Oak Harbor Blvd. in Slidell.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. They can be made for either the Manchac or Slidell locations.

