NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2022 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo returns to the banks of Bayou St. John on May 20, 21, and 22 for its 16th year!

The 2022 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo will feature more than 30 bands on 4 stages, a kid’s area, a large art market, many neighborhood foods and drink vendors, yoga and water activities.

The musical talent performing at the 2022 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo will be announced in February.

“We are beyond excited to once again put on Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo at our long-time home on the banks of Bayou St. John,” said Jared Zeller, festival producer, founder, and President of Friends of Bayou St. John.