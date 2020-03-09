Watch Now
Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo announces ticket presale

Early Bird Pricing Available through March 15

NEW ORLEANS – The 15th annual Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo takes place May 15, 16 and 17 on the banks of Bayou St. John in New Orleans.

Like in 2019, admission to the beloved three-day festival is $10.00 per day or $20.00 for the three-day weekend pass.

Until midnight on March 15, fest-goers can purchase the weekend pass for $18.00 and a weekend Canopy Club V.I.P pass for $225.00 (a $25.00 discount.) All wristbands allow in and out access. Children under 12 are free.

Purchase tickets here and use promo code SPRINGBREAK at checkout.

The Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo is produced by The Friends of Bayou St. John, a 501©3 organization dedicated to improving and preserving the Bayou St. John neighborhood.

The annual family-friendly festival features music on three stages, a kids’ area, water activities, an arts market with more than 60 regional artists and craftspeople as well as more than 30 food and beverage vendors.

For a tax-deductible donation starting at $250.00 ($225.00 through March 16, 2020) members of Friends of Bayou St. John will receive a 3-day Canopy Club pass. Canopy Club members enjoy cooling units, stage-front viewing, a private bar with complimentary beverages, catered cuisine and comfy seating for all three festival days. Children under 12 can accompany Canopy Club parents free of charge.

