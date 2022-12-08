NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The non-profit “Pay Away the Layaway” and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas teamed up to spread holiday cheer at the Belle Chasse Naval Air Station.

On Thursday (Dec. 8) fifteen holiday layaway balances were covered in full.

” It’s about how many people I can impact, effect and help. It’s just really truly what it’s all about and I’m honored to be in the position to help you guys, to do this for you guys and give you guys something for the holidays, ” said Thomas.

