METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — You won’t see this server at Waffle House.

Rolling through a Louisiana restaurant for the first time as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood notices.

She’s a robot.

Blinking and winking and making music, it’s her version of whistling while you work.

She’s four feet tall.

Sort of short, even for a waitress.

No hands, but four shelves to deliver dinner.

She packs 100 pounds of pure battery-powered customer service.

You’ll find three of them clocked in at Crazy Hot Pot in Metairie.

The robots report to Chef Candy Qiu. Candy’s been in the kitchen since he was a kid in China. He arrived in America 20 years ago and started running restaurants.

His latest serves a soupy, gumbo of goodness.

It’s a hot pot.

A 3,000-year-old Chinese classic delivered by a waitress who looks like she flew in from the future.

This waitress delivers dinner with no side dish of attitude.

And if the day you’re there happens to be your birthday, the robot waitress will serenade you with the song.

