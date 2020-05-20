Metairie homicide suspect in custody

METAIRIE, LA – On Wednesday morning, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reported that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was investigating a homicide that occurred late Tuesday night in the 600 block of N. Elm in Metairie.

Around 11:50 p.m. last night, deputies were dispatched to a report of gunshots in the area and located two gunshot victims.

One male, later determined to be the suspect, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the knee, and the other male, the victim, was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the groin. Both males were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning.

As the investigation progressed, detectives determined that the suspect shot the victim multiple times after being involved in a series of disturbances throughout the day Tuesday.

The suspect will be booked with second degree murder, obstruction of justice, and felon in possession of a firearm upon his release from the hospital. His identity is being withheld at this time for investigative reasons.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.