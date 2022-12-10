Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Metairie.

On Friday (Dec. 9th) just after 9:00 p.m. deputies responded to a report of female victim that had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Powder Boulevard and 33rd Street. When deputies arrived at the scene the victim has succumbed to her injuries.

Through further investigators deputies learned the victim was walking in the left lane of Power Boulevard. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.