Mental status hearing set for man accused of killing daughter in 2017

NEW ORLEANS – A hearing is set today to determine the mental status of a New Orleans man accused of killing his 18-month-old daughter.

Mark Hambrick is charged with first-degree murder and second degree cruelty to juveniles for the October 2017 death of his daughter Amina.

Hambrick is accused of stabbing and suffocating his daughter inside his N. Rampart St. home. Investigators say Hambrick told police that God told him to kill his daughter.

In September 2018, a judge found Hambrick incompetent to stand trial, ordering him into the custody of the eastern Louisiana mental health system.