NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crowds are beginning to pick up at the Louis Armstrong International Airport to start off the holiday weekend.

This year has reportedly seen a 14% increase in available seats compared to last year’s Memorial travel period. Today is expected to be the busiest travel day of the weekend.

Those planning on traveling during the Memorial weekend from May 24th through May 31st should plan ahead in case there are long waits and delays.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of their scheduled departure time to allow enough time to get to their gate.

To help with parking at the airport you can check real-time parking availability at FLYMSY.com to find open spaces in the garages and lots.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.