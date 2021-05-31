Memorial Day at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

NEW ORLEANS— It was a day off for many and most took the opportunity to relax and bar-b-que or get out on the boat.

However, the people visiting the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery were there to honor the fallen of our country.

“These guys loved this country man they were made of nails, you know? I guess the greatest generations that I will know,” said Paul Rodi.

Rodi and his wife Carmela were on hand to honor his father and uncle.

Rita Faulkner was there to visit the grave of her husband, who fought in Vietnam.

Falkner said, “I’m not gonna ever forget him, ever. He was the love of my life.”

Some of the visitors today weren’t attached by family buried here, but came to pay tribute nonetheless.

Bert Bertrand stated, "Just to honor all the men and women that served our country and gave their lives.






