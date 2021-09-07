MEMA requests Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments from FEMA following Hurricane Ida

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) requested Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for individual assistance following Hurricane Ida.

The request includes the following eight counties: Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson.

Courtesy: MEMA

If the request is approved, FEMA will begin the process of validating the initial damage numbers gathered by the counties and MEMA.

According to MEMA, initial damage assessments by the counties indicate that 447 homes were impacted by Hurricane Ida. Of that total, eight homes were destroyed and 47 homes had major damage.

Additional counties could be added to this request at a later date.