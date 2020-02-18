Melvin Miller found guilty in 2013 murder of transgender woman and her lover in Metairie

Melvin Miller was arrested in Baton Riouge for the double murder of Morris Williams aka Milan Boudreaux and Akeem Boudreaux inside a Metairie apartment in February.

METAIRIE, LA – On February 5, 2020, a Jefferson Parish jury found 27-year-old Melvin Miller guilty of killing a transgender woman and her live-in lover in their Metairie apartment, seven years ago.

Miller, of Baton Rouge, was convicted as charged of two counts of second-degree murder in the Feb. 5, 2013 deaths of 22-year-old Akeem Boudreaux and 26-year-old Morris Alexander Williams, who also went by the names Milan or Mimi.

Miller shot each of them once in their heads in the 2200 block of Edenborn Avenue. The bodies were discovered nine days later.

Miller, who traveled to Metairie via the LA Swift bus service on the day of the homicides, returned to Baton Rouge in Williams’ silver Pontiac and took Williams’ iPhone and computer early the following morning, according to evidence presented at trial. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office used the stolen car and the license plate recognition system to track the suspect to Baton Rouge.

Alerted that Miller was wanted in Jefferson Parish, Baton Rouge police arrested him on Feb. 16, 2013, after responding to a domestic dispute between Miller and his transgender lover, Joseph Alexander, who uses the name Jasmine. In October 2015, Alexander pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for discarding bullets she found in their apartment during the homicide investigation and received five years of probation.

Miller also was convicted as charged of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was legally barred from possessing guns because of a 2012 burglary conviction in Baton Rouge.