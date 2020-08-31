Melba’s Po-boys and Wash World offer free laundry services for Lake Charles evacuees

NEW ORLEANS – Melba’s Po-boys and Wash World announced their partnership to help our neighbors to the West, the 10,000 residents who have evacuated to New Orleans for

Hurricane Laura.

“Wash World realizes that many of these neighbors are without income and without availability to clean clothes and as such is offering free use of our WASHERS and DRYERS.”

Lake Charles evacuees will have free access to the Wash World dryers and washers throughout the entire month of September.

Melba’s Po-boys and Wash World are also accepting donations to help cover the costs of the free laundry services.