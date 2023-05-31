NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Congratulations to LBJ and Amy Russo, WGNO’s new Good Morning New Orleans anchors!

LBJ has been an integral part of our station since 2011, joining as an anchor for News with a Twist and later becoming the driving force behind Moving New Orleans Forward in 2020.

His years of dedicated service, combined with his exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to our viewers, have made him an indispensable member of our team.

WGNO couldn’t be prouder of LBJ’s accomplishments. We’re thrilled to see him take on his new role.

We’re also delighted to recognize Amy Russo, who joined WGNO in March of 2022 as a weekend anchor-producer and reporter. Her reporting and anchoring skills have made significant impact here at WGNO. We’re excited to see her excel in her new role.

Together, LBJ and Amy will be joining the talented team of meteorologist Brooke Lazier, feature reporter Bill Wood and news reporter Zach Labbe in delivering the informative and engaging morning show that our viewers have come to love.

The combination of their expertise, unique perspectives and unwavering commitment to quality journalism promises an exciting and dynamic viewing experience for our audience.

