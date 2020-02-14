Meet Burreaux, Baton Rouge Zoo’s sweet baby Giraffe

BATON ROUGE – It’s the moment you have been waiting for! On Friday, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo announced the winning name for their new baby giraffe.

A Facebook post revealed the name, and it needs no explanation. “You voted. We tallied. Meet Burreaux!!! Thanks to everyone who nominated and supported the cause. This little guy has big shoes to fill, but something tells us he’s up for the challenge! “

The zoo began collecting names in January, and announced the three finalists, which can be viewed below.