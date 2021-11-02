Meatless Monday. Tofu Tuesday. Flaxseed Friday. It’s every day when you’re ‘Clairly Vegan’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Meatless Monday is no problem for one New Orleans chef.

It’s almost as easy as Tofu Tuesday.

It's as possible as Flaxseed Friday.

Chef Claire Steiner says, “well, we make believers out of meat-eaters.”

Claire is a mom.

She’s got, three kids.

Her three kids got her cooking for them.

And got her cooking for everybody else.

Her recipe book is a little different from the rest of New Orleans.

Claire is vegan.

Her food is vegan.

Her business is called Clairly Vegan. From her commercial kitchen, she creates and delivers food in New Orleans.

In the city famous for a deep-fried, pound of butter in every bite good, Claire Steiner is serving up the plant-based buffet.

She says, “we’re serving up vibrantly vegan dishes that’ll knock the stars off any restaurant in New Orleans.”