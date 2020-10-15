Measuring up and social distancing and moving the movies outside

The Broad Theater sets the stage for the show to go on during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – It looks like a blast from the past.

The Broad Theater in New Orleans is making it happen.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the theater has been hit hard by the pandemic.

With the theater seating only 25 percent of capacity, manager Michael Domangue is setting up seats in a parking lot.

It’s near the theater.

It used to be a junkyard.

Now it looks like an old-fashioned drive-in movie theater set up.

Without the cars, of course.

First up on the schedule, the Presidential debates.

Then classic outdoor movies like “Down by Law” and the 2020 horror film “Possessor”.

