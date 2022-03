LAKE CHARLES, La. — No. 3 Eleanor McMain defeated No. 2 Edna Karr, 52-41 in the Class 4A semi-finals Wednesday afternoon at Burton Coliseum.

The Mustangs held the Cougars to just 30 % shooting and forced 17 turnovers.

Alex Hammond led McMain with 15 points and 8 rebounds while Corey Chest added 10 points and 9 rebounds in the win.

For the second year in a row, Eleanor McMain and Carver will meet at Burton Coliseum in the Class 4A state title game Saturday at 11 a.m.