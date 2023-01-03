NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The McDonald’s location at 711 Canal Street in New Orleans is closing.

In a statement from McDonald’s USA, spokespeople say: “McDonald’s reviews its restaurant portfolio on a regular basis to make the best decisions for our business moving forward. Closing a restaurant is a difficult decision, but we look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our other nearby McDonald’s restaurants.”

Security and crime has been an issue on that block in Downtown New Orleans. Recently the Starbucks on Canal Street closed its doors citing an uptick in crime as the chief cause.

