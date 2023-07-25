Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A McDonald’s franchisee has been accused of several child labor violations at store locations in New Orleans, Metairie, Jefferson and Kenner.

According to the Department of Labor, the Wage and Hour Division discovered that CLB Investments LLC in Metairie allegedly employed 72 workers, 14 and 15-years-old, to work longer and later than the law permits at 12 restaurant locations.

The division also alleged that the employer allowed three employees to operate manual deep fryers, a task that’s prohibited for employees under 16-years-old.

The DOL reported that other McDonald’s franchisees have been investigated in Texas and Kentucky. Child labor violations was discovered in both states.

CLB Investments LLC was assessed with $56,106 in civil money penalties for the alleged violations found at 12 locations. One of those locations is now closed.

