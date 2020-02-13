Mayor’s office responds to letter from Hard Rock International

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, Hard Rock International sent a letter to Mayor LaToya Cantrell regarding the collapse of 1031 Canal Street. Shortly after, the following statement was released by Beau Tidwell, Communications Director at the Mayor’s Office.

“Fear of damage to their brand has finally prompted Hard Rock’s corporate leadership to engage with this crisis, four full months after the tragedy. Shame would be far more appropriate. The City and our public safety personnel have been working tirelessly to address the crisis and demand that the owners of the property bring the collapse site down safely. PR stunts like this letter are not helpful in that regard, and they are all the Hard Rock corporate leadership has offered to the City. Four months in.”

Beau Tidwell, Communications Director, Mayor’s Office