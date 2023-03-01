Watch live at 10 a.m. Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Mardi Gras celebrations have officially wrapped up in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell will address the public to discuss the outcomes of the season.

A press conference will be held at city hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday where the mayor will provide updates on Mardi Gras public safety efforts, infrastructure, the city’s economy, and quality of life.

Watch the briefing live at 10 a.m. in the video player above and stay tuned to WGNO on air and online for updates.

