Mayor says City Hall still a go in Armstrong Park as protesters schedule march against the move

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Protests continue in fight to keep City Hall out of Armstrong Park, despite the Mayor of New Orleans declaration to keep beloved Congo Square untouched.

Residents in Treme and the neighboring French Quarter are scheduling a protest march against the move on Thursday. In the meantime, the city is taking public feedback online and a youth group is protesting Tuesday evening.

In spite of the negative pushback, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is still moving ahead with plans to move City Hall into the Municipal Auditorium, which has sat in decay since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

However, Cantrell did take to social media on Tuesday afternoon to address public backlash against the $100 million-plus relocation project, which will also use $40 million in FEMA funding to renovate the derelict auditorium.

The mayor tweeted:

“Congo Square will NOT be touched! We understand that Congo Square is a sacred space. The city will continue to work with the Cultural Community to elevate and highlight the significance of Congo Square. Treme will be protected in ways that we have yet to see or experience.”

New Orleans has released more information about the plan, which can be viewed on the city’s official website here.