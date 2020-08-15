Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Mayor of Shreveport wants your vote to send him to the US Senate

Adrian Perkins is running for US Senate in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Adrian Perkins wants to introduce himself.

He’s the 34-year-old Mayor of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Now, he’s running for the United States Senate.

That’s where he wants to represent the entire state of Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood interviews the man who wants to make his move to Washington, DC.

He already has quite the resume.

He went to West Point.

He graduated from Harvard Law School.

He served in the US Army with two tours in Afghanistan.

He’s a Democrat.

He’s challenging incumbent Republican US Senator Bill Cassidy.

