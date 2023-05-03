NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold her weekly press conference from New Orleans city hall on Wednesday, addressing the top issues facing the city.

Although the topics can range anywhere from economic development and quality of life, the focus of each press conference changes weekly based on heavy-hitting topics in New Orleans. This week, the mayor is expected to again focus on crime.

In the last week, crime included a deadly drive-by shooting at Mandina’s restaurant in Mid-City as tourists flooded the Big Easy for opening day of Jazz Fest. Then on Tuesday, an employee was hospitalized after being attacked from behind the counter at the Starbucks on Claiborne Avenue.

At last week’s press conference, the mayor focused on the city’s crime prevention plans, which included plans to increase police presence in high-traffic areas, including the French Quarter and on the highways that run through the city.

Cantrell also unveiled increased efforts to curb juvenile crime, revealing that two teen suspects were involved in at least one fatal shooting after being released from the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center only days prior. Although wearing ankle monitors, the mayor said that the proper information was not correctly being tracked by the devices. At last word, the city was working with the juvenile courts system to fully evaluate the conditions as to which detained juveniles are released and how they are monitored.

Watch the press conference live in the player above at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

