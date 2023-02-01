NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— We already know that many Sheriff’s Offices from around the state have stepped in to help provide Mardi Gras security so all krewes can roll on their regular routes, but there is a number of departments that still won’t be coming to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

The incentives are good. The City of New Orleans is offering officers around $50 an hour during parades before Mardi Gras, and on Mardi Gras Day, $75 an hour, yet there are still many officers from around the state that aren’t taking up the City on their offer.

“That’s what we want. We want people who want to be here,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

There are several law enforcement agencies that do want to be here here to help with Mardi Gras security.

“Some of the smaller parishes are coming to our aid,” she said.

But most neighboring Police Departments like Gretna, Slidell, Kenner and the Baton Rouge Police Department will not be providing officers to do parade patrol.

In a statement from the Baton Rouge Police Department, “Unfortunately due to several ongoing operations to reduce crime in Baton Rouge as well as events in the Baton Rouge area related to Mardi Gras, we are unable to provide manpower to the City of New Orleans.”

Still the Mayor promises there will be enough officers for parades to return to their regular routes. Smaller parades will need 100 officers and the larger ones need 150.

“I’m absolutely confident we will be able to protect and serve our community throughout the Carnival season,” Mayor Cantrell said.

The Mayor says Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson is currently finalizing all the agencies who are helping.

“I believe the Sheriff will receive that information as you know as our partner in this as I’m told a release of those agencies and partners who have decided to come, who have chosen to come,” Mayor Cantrell said.