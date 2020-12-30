Mayor Cantrell talks ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ safety plans

NEW ORLEANS – With the new year just a few days away, the city of New Orleans is still set to host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ Fleur de Lis drop and all, right here Thursday at 7 p.m. on WGNO.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says that the city is going to keep an eye on crowd sizes, and working to make sure the night does not become a super-spreader event.

“There is a deployment strategy that is being worked out and defined…It is expected to rain, I’m told, on Thursday, so we’ll continue to monitor, but I am very confident and hopeful in our deployment strategy to mitigate any large gatherings.” Mayor Cantrell

Between the recent terrorist bombing in Nashville and the threat of COVID-19 still hanging over the city, Mayor Cantrell says safety is the top priority.

“Of course we won’t have large gatherings, but it’s still New Year’s Eve in the city of New Orleans, so I want people to be assured that Homeland Security, my public safety team, we’re doing everything that necessary to ensure public safety and will continue to do that, while absolutely being focused on what’s going on around us.” Mayor Cantrell

Big Freedia and PJ Morton will be representing New Orleans on the national broadcast this year. And the best place to catch the show will be watching WGNO at home on your couch! The mayor says that she is very excited for New Orleans to host the upcoming show.

“[We are] very much looking forward to having the Dick Clark Productions right here, you know the Central Time Zone in the US, that’s right here in the city of New Orleans.” Mayor Cantrell

Christian singer Lauren Daigle was previously considered for the New Year’s Eve show, but mayor Cantrell fiercely opposed the idea. This following Daigle’s performance at an unauthorized Christian concert in the French Quarter.

You can watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ right here on WGNO, this Thursday at 7 p.m.