Mayor Cantrell says relief is on the way thanks to Biden’s stimulus bill

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening the newly built main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La. Cantrell came to the Louisiana Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, to ask for money to help the city’s coronavirus-damaged budget, but Republican lawmakers questioned her economic reopening decisions rather than offering her promises of aid. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was outspoken in her disappointment in previous CARES Act funding, but gracious in support of the Biden Administration as the city updated residents on the American Rescue Plan.

“We were disappointed by the way the CARES Act funding was diluted and diverted at the State level, which forced the City to make very painful decisions to adjust to the new reality in our recovery heading toward the end of 2020,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who has lead the city through the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 770 New Orleans residents.

“But there is now some relief on the way, thanks the new stimulus bill that was passed last week. We are grateful to the Biden administration and Congress for getting this passed and to ensure that much of the funding meant for the City will go straight to the City.” Cantrell continued.

“This is by no means a silver bullet or a panacea, but this funding will literally buy us time as we continue to ramp up our efforts to vaccinate every single one of our residents quickly and equitably, and it will aid us on our Road to Recovery.”

While the ARP Act will provide $1,400 payments for most of the city’s residents, it will also include:

Expanded unemployment benefits – $300 a week until Sept. 6

$1,400 stimulus checks per dependent

Tax credits for households with and without kids

$3,000 tax break for every child age 6 to 17

$3,600 tax break for every child under 6 years old

Expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit for people without children

There will also be dedicated funds for restaurants and bars, small businesses, housing assistance and more.