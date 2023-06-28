Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement on Wednesday, June 28, in response to the resignation of Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) Executive Director Tyrell Morris.

Morris announced his resignation on Monday, June 26, after serving in the position for six years. His resignation will take effect on Sept. 15.

On Tuesday, June 27, Councilmember-at-large Helena Moreno wrote a letter to OPCD Chairman John Thomas calling for Morris to be suspended immediately following his alleged failure to submit a drug and alcohol test and obtain a police report after getting into a car crash with a taxpayer-funded car.

The letter also alleged that Morris altered a policy that would require him to submit a drug and alcohol test along with a police report following the crash.

Cantrell stated, “Director Morris is a certified public safety executive that has been engaged every hour of every day leading OPCD and my public safety team through several emergencies, events and significant technology and operational improvements for over six years.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, she added, “Relative to the councilmember signing the letter and submitting it to the board, I respect their feedback. Thank you very much. However, Tyrell Morris, director of OPCD, is a vital part of our public safety team, as has been demonstrated over the past five years as I’ve been mayor. We will continue to engage him as our director. He tendered his resignation, gave a great leave time. I thank him so much for that because transition does matter.”

