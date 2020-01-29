Mayor Cantrell releases letter to New Orleans City Council ahead of special “Hard Rock” collapse meeting

NEW ORLEANS– Mayor Latoya Cantrell has released a letter that she wrote to the New Orleans City Council addressing their concerns over the investigation of the “Hard Rock” hotel collapse.

The release of the letter comes one day before the City Council will hold a special meeting to form a committee to address various issues surrounding the collapse.

During today’s meeting, the council is also expected to hear from State officials about efforts to prevent the deportation of Joel Ramirez Palma, a construction worker who survived the collapse.

Labor groups want Palma to remain in the U.S. so he can testify of what happened on the day of the collapse.

The Special Council Meeting is scheduled to stat Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.