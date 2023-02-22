NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) ––– The campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor, Latoya Cantrell, reached a critical deadline Wednesday, requiring the list of petitioners to be turned in to the Secretary of State, the Registrar of Voters, and the Times-Picayune.

Petition organizers said they have more than 49,000 signatures, meeting the minimum requirement to move forward with a recall election.

As part of a court settlement, NoLaToya.org will need to release a duplicate copy to the Times-Picayune on the day the names are submitted to the Secretary of State and Registrar’s Office.

The campaign believes they will need even fewer signatures to validate the petition, claiming there are up to 25,000 inactive voters who need to be taken off the list of voters.

Organizers filed a lawsuit against Orleans Parish Registrar Sandra L. Wilson and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to get the inactive voters removed. The suit blocks the Secretary of State from counting the petition signatures until a new minimum is established.

A hearing set for Monday, February 27.