Mayor Cantrell lifts citywide mask mandate

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Following Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward’s announcement, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that the City of New Orleans will suspend its mask mandate for most public spaces, effective this Friday, Oct. 29th.

The mask mandate will remain in place for all K-12 schools and healthcare facilities throughout Orleans Parish. Masks will also still be required for use of public transportation as detailed in the federal guidelines, for all residents ages 2 and older.

COVID-19 mitigation measures implemented for certain businesses requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry announced in August will remain in place with one minor adjustment; to include proof of either a PCR or antigen test for all indoor activities.

The New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) encourages residents to continue to wear masks in public indoor spaces – especially when social distancing is not possible as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

“The indoor mask mandate that was in place over the past several months helped us reduce the surge in cases we saw due to the Delta variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of NOHD. “Even though the numbers are currently low, we must remind our residents that this pandemic is not over and remains dangerous for all that may come in contact with the virus.”

For more information regarding COVID-19 updates, restrictions, and vaccination calendar visit https://ready.nola.gov/home/.