NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s Navy Week in New Orleans and on Monday afternoon, Mayor LaToya Cantrell welcomed multiple Navy crews and ships to help kick off the celebration.

Navy ships in town for the week include:

Guided-missile destroyers USS Farragut and USS Lasse

USCG Sentinel-class cutter Daniel Tarr

French first attack craft La Combattante

Those attending Monday’s press conference included:

Rear Admiral John Menoni, Expeditionary Strike Group TWO (U.S. Navy)

Rear Admiral Ronald J. Piret, CNMOC (U.S. Navy)

Captain John Reed, Chief of Staff USCG District 8 (U.S. Coast Guard)