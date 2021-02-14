Mayor Cantrell issues Emergency Declaration in prep for freezing weather

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued an emergency declaration on Sunday as the City of New Orleans, Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans and Entergy New Orleans continue winter weather preparedness and encourage residents to take precautions for freezing temperatures early this week.

READ: Mayor Cantrell’s emergency declaration

The City is coordinating its efforts with the health, infrastructure and public safety team that includes the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Fire Department, New Orleans Health Department, and Orleans Parish Communications District (311/911).

As temperatures approach 32 degrees, the The Sewerage and Water Board encourages residents to run only the faucet furthest from the meter at a spaghetti-thin trickle of water to protect their pipes. Anything more will further drop water pressure in the water system.

According to the Mayor’s relesase, there is still time to protect pipes. The city recommends insulating exposed pipes by wrapping them with foam, rubber or fiberglass sleeves. Rags or newspaper can also be used by wrapping the pipes with at least an inch of those materials, then by covering them with plastic wrap or aluminum foil to keep them dry.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

45° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 45° 39°

Monday

42° / 25°
AM Rain
AM Rain 98% 42° 25°

Tuesday

40° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 40° 36°

Wednesday

63° / 48°
Rain
Rain 86% 63° 48°

Thursday

52° / 32°
Showers
Showers 63% 52° 32°

Friday

48° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 48° 34°

Saturday

60° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 60° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
42°

43°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
43°

43°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
43°

44°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
44°

44°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
44°

44°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
44°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
44°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
13%
44°

43°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
43°

42°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
42°

42°

12 AM
Cloudy
22%
42°

42°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
42°

42°

2 AM
Showers
41%
42°

42°

3 AM
Showers
49%
42°

42°

4 AM
Showers
46%
42°

42°

5 AM
Showers
48%
42°

42°

6 AM
Light Rain
62%
42°

41°

7 AM
Rain
90%
41°

40°

8 AM
Rain
98%
40°

39°

9 AM
Rain
92%
39°

37°

10 AM
Rain
96%
37°

35°

11 AM
Rain
93%
35°

35°

12 PM
Rain
64%
35°

Interactive Radar

