NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 6, New Orleans Mayor Cantrell issued a statement on the recovery of one of the three children who fell into the Mississippi in Algiers.

On May 5, the body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson was recovered in Arabi near the Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery.

In a post on Twitter Mayor Cantrell said the following:

“Last night’s tragic news on the recovery of the body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson from the Mississippi River breaks my heart,” said Mayor Cantrell. “I will continue to pray for the families of these young souls. They have endured a level of grief that I could never imagine as parent, and I send a plea to the people of this community to rally around them as they will need continuous love and support from all of us.”

On Monday, May 2, the body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole was recovered from the water near Crescent City Park in the New Orleans Bywater area.

8-year-old Ally Berry Wilson’s body still has not been recovered.