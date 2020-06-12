Mayor Cantrell in the studio to discuss New Orleans under Phase Two

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, Mayor Cantrell sat down with WGNO Anchor LBJ to discuss New Orleans under Phase Two.

And on Saturday, tune in to WGNO to watch another exclusive interview with Mayor Cantrell.

WGNO wants to move the conversation on race forward. Tomorrow, Tamica Lee and LBJ will explore race and racism in southeast Louisiana, in our special report, “WGNO Forward: Race In Our City.”

We’ll speak with community leaders about where we are, and how we got there, in race relations. And more specifically, what we can do to end racism.

“WGNO Forward: Race In Our City” airs Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on WGNO.