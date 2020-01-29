Mayor Cantrell extends state of emergency due to Hard Rock collapse

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell has extended the state of emergency that originally was declared on Oct. 17, 2019, in response to the impacts caused by the partial collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel building under construction.

Mayor Cantrell cited several reasons for the extension of the state of emergency, including “the remaining threats to the health, safety, welfare, and property of the residents of the City of New Orleans are still in existence due to the partial demolition of the construction cranes, which have collapsed onto the remaining structure.”

Engineers’ inspections reveal the current structure to be unsafe, as well as “a clear threat to human life and public safety, and must be demolished in full.”

